More 90s To Come

25 WEATHER — We are in the last days of summer officially, but it will likely continue as we move into the first week of fall next week. Highs for the rest of this week will be in the 90s with lows in the mid 70s. There could be a slight chance of a storm or two northeast of Waco Friday. Right now that chance is low at 20%.

The weekend looks hot, so swimming weather is still on even though fall officially starts early Saturday. Highs will reach the mid 90s both Saturday and Sunday. A weak front will try to make a run at the area Sunday evening. This will allow for a few storms Sunday evening into Monday across the area.