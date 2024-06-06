More 90's through the weekend

25 WEATHER — Get ready for some summertime over the next few days! Highs will be in the mid 90s with lows in the 70s through Sunday. Humidity values should steadily increase into the weekend, so make sure you are staying cool and hydrated!

We are tracking the potential for a weak June cold front to make its way into Texas early next week. This may bring some scattered storm chances along with slightly cooler temperatures. Right now we have highs in the upper 80s Monday and Tuesday. After that, we should return to the low to mid 90s for the rest of next week.