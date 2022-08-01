More 100s To Come...

25 WEATHER — We are in a different month, but the weather is remaining the same...hot. We will likely see the heat build Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the 102-105° range. Skies will be partly cloudy each day.

Friday could bring a little change to the area. A weak wave may move into Texas from the Gulf. The best rain chances will be in south Texas, but we could see a few storm in our area. Highs will be closer to 100°. Will it end the 100° streak? We will see. Saturday and Sunday will be in the 101-102° range once again.

Next week should bring more triple digits. There could be another weak tropical wave by Tuesday and Wednesday. This may bring a few more isolated storms to the area.