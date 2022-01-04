Mild Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — It has been warming up a bit across Central Texas, but we are tracking another cold front that will arrive Thursday. Tonight will be chilly with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s. Highs Wednesday will rise into the low to mid 60s as a weak front slides into the area.

Thursday will bring a bigger push of cold air during the morning hours. Winds will pick up out of the north at 15-25mph with higher gusts. This will cause temperatures to fall through the 40s Thursday afternoon. Right now moisture looks very limited, so this front will likely come through dry.

It will be cold to start off Friday with lows in the low to mid 20s. It stays cool Friday afternoon in the low 50s, but we should quickly warm into the low 70s Saturday afternoon. There will be a pretty good surge of moisture as we warm up, so we may see a few showers, especially eastern counties, Saturday afternoon.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist