Mild Through Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — This week will be an important week to keep up with the latest weather updates as a potential winter storm could affect the area late Wednesday night through Thursday. No matter what, it will get quite cold with at least light amounts of ice to create travel problems.

Tonight will bring drier conditions after midnight as our storm system moves out of the area. It will be mild in the morning with lows in the 50s. We should see more clouds than sun Tuesday, but some sun will peek out from time to time. Highs will be nice in the upper 60s!

Wednesday will be the beginning of the changes. It will stay well above freezing all day with showers and storms possible by the afternoon hours. Highs will likely be around 60°.

Wednesday night, a strong cold front will barrel through the area. Freezing temperatures will likely reach areas northwest of Waco by midnight. Waco/Temple/Killeen could reach freezing around 3am. Areas to the southeast will be early Thursday morning around sunrise. Rain will transition to freezing rain and sleet as the freezing line makes it through the area. The highest wintry totals will likely be from Waco/Temple/Killeen north and west. Right now it's still a bit early to talk exact totals, but I would anticipate there will be enough to impact travel for most of the day Thursday. The frozen precipitation should begin to lighten up Thursday afternoon and evening. With that said, model sounding indicate we could still see freezing drizzle Thursday night into Friday morning. Temperatures will likely be at or below freezing Thursday into Friday. We should start to thaw out a bit over the weekend, but it will still be on the cold side! Stay tuned for further updates on this evolving winter event.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist

