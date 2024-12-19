Mild days/chilly nights through the weekend

25 WEATHER — A reinforcing cold front will arrive late tonight into Friday. This will basically keep the same air mass in place through the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 50s and 60s through Sunday. Lows will be in the 30s, but we may see a few upper 20s across our northern areas Saturday morning.

Our next storm system is slated to arrive late Monday into Christmas Eve Tuesday. This will bring a chance of showers and storms to the area, especially Tuesday. There could be enough energy for a few stronger storms, so we will watch this part of the forecast closely. Temperatures look mild with low 70s Monday and upper 60s Tuesday.

A weak front will slide through Central Texas Christmas Eve night. This will bring an end to the rain as winds switch to the north. It should be slightly cooler on Christmas with lows in the upper 40s and highs in the mid 60s. Right now it looks dry for Christmas Day. Another system could approach the area after Christmas, but the models have trended a bit farther north today, so I only have slight rain chances in Thursday and Friday.