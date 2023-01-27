Mainly sunny & seasonable for Friday in Central Texas & the Brazos Valley

CENTRAL TEXAS — Despite a chilly start, we'll end up with a nice finish for Friday. Highs will climb into the low 60s by afternoon with southerly winds on the breezy side. This will be the sunniest of the next 10, so be sure to get outside and enjoy it.

Southerly winds increase moisture overnight along with cloud cover, which will keep temperatures in the 40s for lows. A cloudy day is setting up for Saturday with scattered showers possible, particularly east of I-35. Any activity will be light, so there are no needs to cancel plans, just have an umbrella nearby.

Sunday is when the big changes roll in with a morning cold front. As the cold front passes, a few showers and storms will be possible, mainly south of Waco-Temple-Killeen into the Brazos Valley. Behind the front, temperatures will fall into the 40s for Sunday afternoon and 30s overnight.

A complicated atmospheric setup will lead to a cooler and wetter pattern for much of next week. An upper-level slow should set itself up over the southwest parts of the country allowing for multiple disturbances to swing overhead. This will lead to multiple shots at rain next week. The wild card will be how cold temperatures get...right now it looks like we will stay just above freezing, with highs in the 40s. If temperatures fall further, we may need to watch for wintry precipitation. Right now, it looks like that will stay well north of us, but a chilly rain will be around for much of next week. With the high rain chances, it's possible we pick up 2-3 inches of rain over the next 10 days. That will really help in denting the drought!

Stay tuned for updates through the weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather