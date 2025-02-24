Looking warmer this week

25 EVENING WEATHER — We should see another round of fog tonight, especially along and east of I-35. Visibility by Tuesday morning could be down to less than a quarter of a mile in a few locations. The fog will burn off by mid to late morning once again with highs in the mid 70s Tuesday afternoon.

Wednesday will bring a few clouds with highs in the mid 70s once again. A weak cold front will approach Central Texas Wednesday night into Thursday morning. This could bring an isolated shower or two, but the main story will be the highs dropping into the upper 60s Thursday afternoon. Compared to last week...that's nothing! Friday, it's back to sunshine and highs around 70°.

The weekend is expected to bring increasing clouds Saturday into Sunday. It look dry Saturday with highs in the mid 70s. We may see a couple of afternoon and evening storms Sunday as highs climb into the low 70s. The best chance of rain could be north of our region late this weekend if the current track holds. We will continue to track it for you as we get closer!