Last Seasonable Day before Holiday Warm Up

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're seeing a seasonable start to the morning with temperatures near freezing and a light freeze for Central Texas.

Enjoy it while you can because we are about to enter another warm pattern as we head towards the holiday.

Highs today will reach the mid 60s under mainly sunny skies. South winds start to kick up this afternoon, which will slowly bring in more warm and humid air.

Temperatures will continue to climb through the week and reach near-record levels with highs in the mid 80s by Christmas weekend. The record high on Christmas Day is 79°, and that will likely be in jeopardy as we climb into the mid 80s.

Temperatures look to remain above normal heading into the final week of December, though a couple of cold fronts may get close enough to drop temperatures a hair into the low to mid 70s.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather