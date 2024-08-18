Keeping the rain away for another week

25 WEATHER — Our hottest temperatures are yet to come, with 103° expected on Monday and Tuesday. I am sure that we will still be dealing with heat advisories during that time, and maybe excessive heat warnings for a couple places. In the meantime, we'll have partly cloudy skies all through the upcoming week. I have removed any mention of rain in Central Texas for Wednesday, as there just isn't enough support to warrant it right now.

Temperatures will return to the upper-90s on Thursday and settle there through next weekend. Rain will almost certainly be staying away for the next week or so, but the latest data hints at perhaps a chance of isolated thunderstorms at the beginning of the following week. This could easily change in future forecasts, of course, but we'll hope for the best.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather