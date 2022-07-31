Just as hot to begin August

25 WEATHER — Like the past several days, highs during this week will be in the low to mid-100s. The heat index could be a few degrees higher, and the National Weather Service has mentioned that Heat Advisories could be issued for a portion of the week ahead. Expect a mix of sun and clouds for the next few days.

There could be enough movement in the upper-air pattern to allow a couple showers and storms to enter the region on Friday. This could also be the case on Saturday. It's too early to say just what that would look like but at the very least there is a chance that a few places could get wet on those days. Highs should remain in the 100s over the weekend for Central Texas, but I do have the Brazos Valley briefly dropping to the upper-90s.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist