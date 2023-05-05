Isolated storms could dampen Cinco De Mayo plans

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for a warm and humid Cinco De Mayo with highs climbing into the low 90s and feeling like the 100s later this afternoon. Late in the afternoon, storms will fire along a dry line, and generally be isolated in nature. Any that form in the warm and muggy air will have the potential to produce large hail and damaging winds along with heavy rain. Models are struggling with the timing and location at this time, so it will be smart to stay tuned through the day for updates.

The pattern will continue to stay the same through the weekend into next week with the potential for storms popping up in the afternoon and evening. Any of these could carry a severe weather threat as well.

Highs look to stay in the upper 80s through the weekend into next week.

