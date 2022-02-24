Icy conditions Thursday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Our winter storm continues to cause icy conditions here in Central Texas. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect through the day on Thursday due to potential ice accumulations around 1/10th inch. Travel is discouraged today and overnight into the Friday morning as temperatures fall into the 20s.

THURSDAY: Widespread freezing drizzle and freezing rain, particularly in the morning hours, a gradual west to east clearing will take place in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain below freezing much of the day, potentially warming to 33° in the afternoon. With the winds it will feel like it's in the teens and 20s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Gradual clearing will allow temperatures to plummet into the low to mid 20s by morning. That will keep any sort of ice on area roads for the Friday morning commute.

FRIDAY: Skies start clear, but clouds increase during the day. Highs will climb into the low 40s melting leftover ice. A few showers will be possible in the evening.

SATURDAY: Temperatures hang around in the 30s due to cloud cover and widespread light rain. We will have to monitor areas west of I-35 for wintry precipitation.

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy with temperatures warming into the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: Partly cloudy skies with temperatures gradually warming into the 70s.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather