Hottest week so far this summer likely this week

25 WEATHER — The first week of August typically is one of the hottest of the year. This week will love up to that standard. Highs will be in the upper 90s to near 100° Monday, but the rest of the week should be at or over 100°. The hottest high may come Thursday when we are forecasting 104°. Humidity values will be less with the hotter and drier air, but it will all feel about the same. Rain chances look very low as the heat dome sets up right over Texas.

This weekend looks hot, but we should see highs come down into the upper 90s to near 100°. An isolated storm or two looks possible Saturday, but right now rain chances are 10-20%. Thankfully our lakes are full, so we can handle this streak of hot summer weather.