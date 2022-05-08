Hot weather for the next several days

25 WEATHER — Very few changes will be taking place over the next several days. Tomorrow our highs will once again be in the 90s, with a heat index around 100°. A cloudy morning should give way to a sunnier afternoon. That scenario will repeat itself on Tuesday. Afternoons this week will generally be partly cloudy with highs in the mid-90s.

There are some signs that the humidity could drop just a bit by the middle of the week, which would help keep the heat index down. Still, we're not seeing much in the way of rain. At the earliest, it appears our next rain chance will have to wait until next Sunday. A cold front may attempt to pass through around that time, but even if it does so, the opportunity for rain looks small. It also wouldn't do a whole lot in offering relief from the heat. More highs in the 90s look to be here next week.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist