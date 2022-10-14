Hot Saturday/Rain Chances Increase Late Sunday

25 WEATHER — We will still have s summer-like feel into the weekend. Lows tonight will be in the mid 60s with highs Saturday in the low to mid 90s. Clouds will be on the increase Sunday with a chance for a few showers and storms late in the day. Highs should be a little cooler in the mid 80s.

Sunday night and Monday will likely bring our best rain chances. Rain amounts don't look overly heavy, so we aren't expecting this to do much in terms of the drought. We will take what we can get though! The bigger story will likely be temperatures behind a cold front. We should see highs in the upper 60s and low 70s Monday. This will all depend on how long the clouds stick around at any one location. More clouds means cooler...less clouds means warmer.

The clouds will continue to decrease Tuesday into Wednesday. It will be very nice with highs in the low 70s and lows in the 40s and 50s. A warming trend will start up Thursday into the weekend. We may even see some low 90s again by the end of next week.

Have a great weekend!