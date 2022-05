CENTRAL TEXAS — Hopefully you enjoyed the cooler weather that we had over the middle of the week because summer is roaring back! Expect highs to be in the mid to upper 90s for Memorial Day Weekend.

Things look to stay dry through much of next week. There is a small chance there could be some isolated showers by the middle to end of next week with a slight cool-down. But that's a ways out. Stay tuned.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather