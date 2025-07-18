Hot and humid weather this weekend with small rain chances

25 EVENING WEATHER — A weak tropical low over Louisiana will spread some mid to high level cloud cover over the area tonight into Saturday. There could be a few isolated showers, but most of that should be closer to I-45 and the Brazos Valley. Chances are only 20-30%, so we aren't expecting much rain action even across the eastern parts of Central Texas. Lows tonight with the additional cloud cover should only fall into the mid to upper 70s. Saturday looks hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. We should rise a bit more into the mid 90s Sunday afternoon.

Next week looks like a true July week. The normal high this time of year is 97°. We should be in the 96-99° range all week long. The humidity will make it feel like it's well over 100° each afternoon as well. The one wild card we could have is another weak tropical system in the Gulf. If that were to get closer to us, we may have a slight chance of storms by the end of next week. We will see...

Have a great weekend!