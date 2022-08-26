Hot and Humid Start to Football Season

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for more heat and humidity here to start your weekend. Highs will once again climb into the mid to upper 90s with feel-like temperatures climbing towards the century mark this afternoon. The good news is that things should cool off a little bit before the Friday night lights kick on. That being said, it will still be warm and humid with kickoff temps near 90°. We may also be tracking an isolated shower or storm, so be sure to take a umbrella and a towel in case one of those pops up.

Isolated rain chances hang around Saturday with highs once again in the mid 90s. Sunday looks to be the driest of the next three. After that, we will be monitoring the return of some tropical moisture to the Texas coast, and that could combine with an advancing cold front to create higher rain chances for the middle of next week. Right now the best chance looks to be on Wednesday. A lot could change, so stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather