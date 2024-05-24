Hot And Humid Memorial Day Weekend

25 WEATHER — If you like hot and humid for Memorial Day Weekend, well you got it! We may see a few severe storms Friday evening, but that should die out after midnight with lows in the low to mid 70s. Saturday will be very steamy with highs in the low 90s. There could be one or two isolated storms across our far northwestern counties Saturday evening, but most of the severe weather should be in the northwest Texas and Oklahoma. Sunday actually looks quiet. It will be plenty hot though with highs in the mid 90s. We will continue with the hot trend Memorial Day Monday with highs staying in the low to mid 90s. There could be a better chance for a few storms by late afternoon and evening Monday. With all the humidity around, it's going to feel like it's around 100° each afternoon. Stay cool!

Next week looks like the stormy weather will return. There will be a chance of storms Tuesday through Friday. Right now it appears complexes of storms will develop northwest of our area and push southeast. This kind of set-up, if it holds, usually favors evening and overnight storms. We will be watching it closely!

Have a great and safe weekend!