High rain chances to kick off the week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Rain chances will hang around for the first half of the day with heavy rain chances possible. Keep the umbrella around, because more chances are with us through the first half of the week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

High rain chances continue for the first part of the day today with heavy rain possible.

A general drying trend takes over this afternoon from west to east.

More rain chances are on the way through the first half of the week, with rain totals running around 2-3 inches for Central Texas, 4-6 inches for the Brazos Valley.

We're starting off this morning on a wet note with widespread rain across Central Texas. Most of this is light to moderate, but occasionally some heavier batches are mixing in. Either way, it's making the roads very slick, so you need to take it easy on the roads! We'll see rain chances hang around for the first half of the day, but a general west-to-east drying trend will take place this afternoon. It will remain chilly, with temperatures in the 40s.

Expect more rain to develop overnight into the day on Tuesday with widespread rain possible again. The heaviest will likely fall east of I-35 and into the Brazos Valley. Highs will be slightly higher, in the 50s. There are signs the afternoon could be wetter, so umbrellas will be needed all day.

The last chunk of energy with this main system works over on Wednesday. Right now, it looks like the majority of this passes over the east half of Central Texas and the Brazos Valley, with the heaviest rain possible there. Scattered showers and storms will still be possible over Central Texas.

We should be dry Thursday, but another front arrives Friday bringing small rain chances. The weekend looks to be quieter with highs in the 50s!

Have a great Monday and stay safe!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather