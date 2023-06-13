Heat Builds This Week

25 WEATHER — An isolated storm or two will be possible this evening. Most areas will likely stay dry, but if a storm can get going, very large hail would be the main threat. Things should be quiet by morning for most of us with lows in the 70s. Wednesday may bring an isolated storm or two once again. All of us should be on the hot side with highs in the mid 90s.

Temperatures will continue to rise as we head toward the weekend. Upper 90s are expected Thursday, but highs around 100° are likely Friday into Father's Day Weekend. Triple digit number may continue into next week as well, so a bit of a heatwave is expected!