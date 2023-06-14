Heat Advisory Likely Into The Weekend

25 WEATHER — It's going to be hot for the rest of the week on into the weekend! A heat advisory will likely continue through the weekend because of this heat and humidity. Highs will be in the mid to upper 90s Thursday, but we should start seeing triple digits Friday into Father's Day Weekend. Heat index values (temperatures and humidity together) will make it feel like it is over 105° each afternoon. Make sure you are staying hydrated and take frequent cooling breaks if you will be outdoors for any length of time.

There will be a chance for a few isolated storms as well. Right now it appears Thursday afternoon and evening and Saturday afternoon and evening will be the times to watch. Anything will be isolated, but if something can get going, severe weather would be possible with very large hail, strong winds, and maybe an isolated tornado. Chances of this are low, but we need to mention it just in case!