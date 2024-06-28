Heat Advisory Continues Friday as Temperatures Near 100

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 90s to near 100 this afternoon with feel-like numbers exceeding 105. A HEAT ADVISORY continues.

Heat Advisory continues with highs approaching 100 and feel-like temperatures surpassing 105.

Isolated showers possible in the Brazos Valley today and tomorrow. Central Texas should stay dry.

Expect highs near 100 through next week.

Maybe some relief by next weekend?

Waco officially recorded their first 100 degree day yesterday, and we know it won't be the last. Regardless of if the next one occurs today, expect temperatures to feel much warmer with the humidity leading to feel-like temperatures exceeding 105. That's why a HEAT ADVISORY is once again in effect. Continue to take your heat precautions. The only relief may come from an isolated shower possibility over the next 2 days in the Brazos Valley, but Central Texas should stay dry.

High pressure builds this weekend into next week bringing 100s back for Monday and Tuesday. Highs will hover near 100 through the July 4th holiday. It looks like we could see high pressure break down next weekend allowing for a few rain chances and maybe knocking temperatures into the mid to upper 90s. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

