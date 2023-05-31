Generally Rain-Free Today!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Yesterday brought more rain to parts of Central Texas, but if you've been waiting for the rain to stop, you're in luck! Many of us will end up rain-free today. The only exception is that a stray shower may form over the I-45 corridor or the Brazos Valley. Regardless, a warm and muggy day is on the way with highs near 90 and feel-like temperatures into the mid 90s.

The rain-free stretch should continue through Friday with warm and humid afternoons.

Later this weekend, rain chances look to return with our next storm system. Scattered showers and storms will be possible through the weekend with isolated storm chances hanging around next week.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

