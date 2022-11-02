Foggy Start to Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Give yourself some extra time on the morning commute as you kick off this Wednesday. Dense fog will be possible at times, especially east of I-35 where visibilities could drop below a quarter mile at times. Any sort of fog should burn off after or around 10am. Mostly cloudy skies should hang around through the early afternoon, but some peeks of sunshine will be possible later in the day. Highs will reach the 70s. Some fog will still be possible tomorrow morning, but winds should be a touch stronger making it very localized.

Thursday could feature a stray shower, but the majority of the day will be quiet with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 80s.

Our next storm system arrives Friday bringing with it the potential for strong to severe storms. The morning will start off with a few showers and drizzle, but by afternoon, expect showers and storms to fire up along and ahead of a cold front. Some of these will have the potential to produce hail, high winds, and even an isolated tornado. Heading into the late afternoon and evening these should congeal into a line, working out of Central Texas in the overnight hours.

Things look quiet for most of the weekend after those storms, but some lingering showers may still be possible in the morning on Saturday.

A more quiet pattern takes over next week! Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather