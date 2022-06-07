First Official Triple Digits Possible Today

CENTRAL TEXAS — The heat is continuing to roll on here in Central Texas! Today, we should be able to notch our first 100 degree day of 2022 in this heat wave. The record today is 101° from 1905...if we happen to add an extra 2 degrees, we will break a nearly 120 year old record. That just underlines how abnormally early this heat wave is. Adding insult to injury, the humidity will make it feel closer to 105° in the afternoon. Take your heat precautions.

Unfortunately, little in the way of relief looks to be on the way, as the newest data now has our high pressure heat dome strengthening into the weekend. Highs will likely shoot up a couple degrees over the century mark with southwest winds. The flipside will be lower humidity, thankfully.

There are some signs that high pressure will weaken next week, which could bring slightly cooler temperatures. That being said, once this summer pattern starts, its awfully hard to stop. So any of that should be taken with a grain of salt.

Stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather