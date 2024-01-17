Finally above freezing Wednesday!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Despite starting the day in the teens, highs will climb into the 40s this afternoon. We're watching another cold front arriving tomorrow night.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Temperatures start this morning in the Teens, but a thaw takes us into the 40s this afternoon!

A light freeze is expected overnight for most locations, but a few areas may escape the freeze thanks to cloud cover.

Another cold front arrives late tomorrow after climbing into the 60s, bringing a chilly Friday and Weekend

Rain chances arrive next week.

We're waking up to an extremely frigid morning across Central Texas with temperatures in the teens. Today will be the first day we climb above freezing, with temperatures climbing into the 40s. We'll even see 60s on Thursday!

Changes come late Thursday into Friday as a cold front works though. 20s will work in Friday morning with highs struggling to get out of the 30s. A chilly weekend is on the way with highs in the 30s and 40s and clouds increasing. A hard freeze will occur overnight Friday into Saturday as lows fall into the low 20s.

We'll see rain chances work in early next week with widespread rain expected Monday! Highs will be in the 50s and the 60s next week. We'll have to monitor temperatures overnight Sunday into Monday as rain starts...models have trended colder, so that will be something to watch. Stay tuned!

Have a great Hump Day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather