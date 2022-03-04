Feeling Like Spring This Weekend

25 WEATHER — It is going to feel like spring this weekend! Highs will be in the upper 70s to near 80° with lows in the 60s. There could be a few showers here and there, especially during the morning hours. Winds will increase out of the south and become gusty each afternoon.

A cold front will enter the picture Sunday night into Monday morning. There will be a strong cap over the area, so the heaviest activity will be north and east of Central Texas. However, we should have enough energy for at least a few scattered showers and storms early Monday morning. Winds will shift to the north behind the front and help to clear things out Monday afternoon. Highs will be cooler in the 60s.

Tuesday looks like a cool day with highs in the 50s. We will warm through the 60s into the 70s Wednesday into Thursday ahead of our next cold front. That front will arrive Thursday night, probably dry, but it will bring another chill late next week.

Have a great weekend!

Matt Hines

25 Chief Meteorologist