Dangerous heat this weekend in Central Texas

25 WEATHER — A Heat Advisory remains in effect from this evening through tomorrow evening. An Excessive Heat Warning also will remain in effect for Burnet and Williamson Counties during that same time. With afternoon heat indices over the weekend reaching 105° or more, there is a heightened risk of heat-related illnesses. Practice those heat safety tips not just for this weekend but for the week ahead.

High temperatures will stay in the triple-digits through Tuesday, then dropping into the upper-90s or around 100° for the middle of the week. While there may not be any heat advisories during that time, you'll want to respect the heat all the same. Mostly sunny conditions will stay in place for the next few days. The second half of the week will be partly cloudy. High pressure may break down enough to allow spotty showers and storms to develop by next weekend. However, I think high temperatures during that time could still be in the 100s.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist