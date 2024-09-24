Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Couple storms through Wednesday morning

Upper 80s for the rest of the week
Posted
and last updated

25 WEATHER — A weak cold front will slide into Central Texas early Wednesday. This will bring a chance for a few showers and storms, especially east of I-35 Wednesday morning. Skies will clear behind the front Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Mostly sunny skies will continue Thursday and Friday with drier air in place. This will allow lows to fall into the low 60s each morning. Highs will still be warm in the upper 80s both afternoons.

We should be slightly above normal this weekend with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. More upper 80s and low 90s are expected for most of next week as well. Dry air looks to be locked in with north winds, so rain chances look minimal over the next ten days.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood