Cooler weather just a couple days away

25 WEATHER — Yes, tomorrow will be hot, but it won't be too long before we see some changes. Highs will be in the mid-90s for Sunday with some clouds here and there. However, a cold front will be on approach, and it may bring some showers and storms to our northwest counties on Sunday night. A little rain could stick around in Central Texas as we go into Monday morning. With the arrival of the front, Monday's temperatures should be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will also bring the chance for a storm or two but I think the best opportunity to see some scattered showers and storms across the region will be Wednesday. During this time, highs will remain in the mid to upper-80s with lows in the mid-60s. Sounds like a pretty good deal to me. Even as the sun comes back out on Thursday, I think the 90s will hold off until Sunday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather