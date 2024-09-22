Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Cooler weather just a couple days away

Posted

25 WEATHER — Yes, tomorrow will be hot, but it won't be too long before we see some changes. Highs will be in the mid-90s for Sunday with some clouds here and there. However, a cold front will be on approach, and it may bring some showers and storms to our northwest counties on Sunday night. A little rain could stick around in Central Texas as we go into Monday morning. With the arrival of the front, Monday's temperatures should be in the mid-80s.

Tuesday will also bring the chance for a storm or two but I think the best opportunity to see some scattered showers and storms across the region will be Wednesday. During this time, highs will remain in the mid to upper-80s with lows in the mid-60s. Sounds like a pretty good deal to me. Even as the sun comes back out on Thursday, I think the 90s will hold off until Sunday.

Caleb Chevalier
25 Weather

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood