Cooler air settles in for the weekend

25 WEATHER — We are awaiting the passage of a cold front this evening. As it comes through, there may be a few storms along the leading edge, mainly to the east of I-35. These should offer mainly some lightning and pockets of heavy rain, but some sub-severe hail may occur as well. Once those are out of here, we'll have a cooler and windier night on the way. Lows will drop to the low-40s tonight.

Expect northerly winds at about 20 mph tomorrow with highs only reaching the low-60s or so. We'll have some clouds pass through during the day. Sunday morning will be even chillier. We will avoid a freeze but lows will be in the 30s all the same. A warming trend should commence during the new week, bringing back 70s for Monday and 80s by Wednesday. Thursday still has our eye for some thunderstorm potential, which is also showing signs of perhaps some strong to severe storms in play.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather