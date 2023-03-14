Cool Tuesday Before Stretch of Warmer Weather

CENTRAL TEXAS — Things will be cooler today thanks to some stubborn cloud cover. Be sure to grab the umbrella and jacket as you're walking out the door! Highs could stay in the 50s and some light rain showers will be around.

Winds will shift to the south overnight and turn gusty on Wednesday. That will bring the return of warm and humid air from the Gulf. Highs will be in the 70s Wednesday and Thursday.

Our next cold front arrives late Thursday. Showers and storms will be possible during the day Thursday, with stronger storms popping up along the front as it moves through. Some of these could be strong to severe with large hail and high winds. Most activity will clear by the overnight hours Friday morning.

Behind the front, much colder air will work in with highs in the 50s Friday and Saturday. We can't rule out a freeze Saturday morning, so be sure to cover any newly planted gardens. Another shot of colder air could keep highs in the 40s Sunday and Monday. There are some models (and so you will see people talking on social media) that bring snow chances to our west. Right now, models are in too much disagreement to entertain that, so don't believe the hype. We'll let you know if anything changes.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather