Cold front brings morning showers and cooler afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS — Showers will be along the cold front today, clearing out of the area by 10am or so. Cooler air will work in behind the front bringing highs in the 50s and low 60s this afternoon.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Cold front arrives this morning bringing quick round of rain.

Expect gusty winds and cooler temperatures behind the front.

Tracking returning rain chances early next week.

Good morning! Showers are expected this morning as a cold front is moving through. Behind that front, expect gusty north winds at 15-25mph with gusts approaching 30mph at times. Temperatures will hover in the upper 50s and low 60s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. Overnight, as winds relax, temperatures will near the freezing mark, so bring in the pets and the plants. This won't be a pipe-busting freeze, but it would be smart to cover outdoor faucets.

We will stay in northerly flow through the end of the week, keeping things cool and quiet. I'm tracking a few disturbances that will bring small rain chances on either side of Christmas. We'll keep you posted!

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

