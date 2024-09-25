Cold front arrives Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — A weak cold front is arriving this morning across Central Texas bringing small rain chances this morning. We won't see a massive cool-down from it but we will see drier air work in for the afternoon. Expect highs to only climb into the mid 80s. With dry air in place, we will see lows dip into the 50s and 60s by tomorrow morning. Expect mid 80s in the afternoon again and a similar morning for Friday.

Meanwhile to the east, Tropical storm Helene is expected to intensify into a hurricane, and potentially a major hurricane before making landfall in Florida Thursday evening. An upper low will ingest it's moisture this weekend leading to a few more clouds here locally, though any rain is expected to stay east of us. As a result, we will keep a dry pattern with more typical temperatures for next week.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

