Cold front arrives today in Central Texas & the Brazos Valley

CENTRAL TEXAS — We saw sunshine on Thursday!

Hopefully you enjoyed it because we are going to enter a stretch of cloudy, cool, and potentially wet days as we head into the weekend.

A cold front will arrive during the middle of the day, but it won't bring a huge swing in temperatures initially. Clouds will hang around, which will keep temperatures in the 50s all day.

Overnight, moisture will ride over the front leading to showers breaking out. These will be light as temperatures fall into the 40s.

Showers will be most likely during the morning and midday hours on Saturday.

At times, the atmosphere will be cold enough that a sleet pellet or snow flurry could fall. However, temperatures at the surface will be above freezing, so there should be no impacts.

Temperatures will stay in the 40s all day on Saturday, but as skies clear overnight, a light freeze will set up. Rain will stay away until the midday hours when showers will pop up again. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s by then, so don't expect any sort of frozen precipitation.

Monday will be another cool and wet day with highs in the 40s. A warm-up will take over into next week pushing highs back into the 60s. Some showers and storms will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday, but chances look low for now. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather