Chilly tonight, less windy tomorrow

25 WEATHER — As a cooler airmass has been advancing in from the northwest, we've had some really strong wind gusts this afternoon. Temperatures will drop quite a bit overnight with clear skies, leading to lows in the low to mid-40s. Fortunately, it won't be long after dark before the winds become a lot more calm. We'll have lighter winds tomorrow with plenty of sunshine. Friday should be around 73°.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will continue through the weekend. Highs could be back in the 80s as soon as Saturday. Our next chance of scattered showers will come on Monday. Those rain chances could last into Tuesday as well, and some thunderstorms may also occur. There will still be some fire danger between now and then, even though many of us got a good amount of rainfall last night. Please continue to observe your local burn bans and avoid activity involving sparks.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist