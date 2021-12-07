Chilly Morning Gives Way to Seasonable Afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS — We had a stretch of warm days as of late, but thanks to yesterday's cold front, things are starkly different as we are waking up with temperatures in the mid 30s. Despite the cold start, it will actually be a pretty decent day weather-wise. We'll see highs climb into the mid 60s with light winds turning to the south and abundant sunshine.

The south winds start to pick up over the next few days, and that will lead to tomorrow morning being less chilly, we will see lows in the 40s. The warming trend continues with highs in the 70s tomorrow afternoon, and even approaching record levels Thursday and Friday! We will at least put some record highs in jeopardy as we climb into the 80s, but it will all come down to how much cloud cover we see.

Changes arrive again for the weekend with another cold front. That will bring small rain chances for Saturday, and temperatures falling into the 30s for lows and 50s for highs. It's another brief cool-down as mid 70s work back in next week.

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist