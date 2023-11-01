Chilly day ahead

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to near-freezing temperatures across Central Texas! While it will warm up, it will still be chilly with highs climbing into the 50s.

Prepare for another light freeze tonight. Bring in the pets and the plants. It will be a brief freeze, so don't' worry about pipes.

Heading into the weekend, temperatures will slowly warm up into the 80s. We could see a couple cold fronts next week, but none that are strong or bring great rain chances.

Have a great hump day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather