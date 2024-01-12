Blustery and chilly Friday, Arctic Blast to arrive Saturday evening

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 40s and low 50s today thanks to a stronger cold front. Winds will be out of the northwest at 20-30mph today. Saturday will be warmer before an arctic blast arrives in the late afternoon or evening.

For a map and list of warming centers in Central Texas and the Brazos Valley, click here.

THE BREAKDOWN:

A potent cold front is moving through today, bringing strong winds out of the northwest and keeping temperatures in the 40s and 50s. A light freeze will be possible tonight.

Highs climb into the 60s Saturday, before a strong Arctic front arrives later in the evening. Temperatures will quickly drop, potentially falling below freezing as early as Saturday night.

Freezing Drizzle and Freezing rain develop overnight Sunday into Monday leading to icy spots Monday.

This morning, a cold (but not arctic) front is working though. Winds will blow at 20-30mph today with gusts to 40mph possible. Expect highs to climb into the 40s and the 50s, but feel like they're in the mid 40s. It will remain chilly. Overnight, as winds relax, expect a light freeze.

Saturday will be the warmest day of the next ten, as highs will climb into the mid 60s. This is when you will need to take preps to winterize your home before the evening because...

AN ARCTIC BLAST ARRIVES SATURDAY EVENING

The timing of our next front is becoming clearer, there is still a consistent signal that it could bring us some of the coldest air of the season, and we could now see ice. Here's what we know right now: