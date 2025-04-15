Beautiful Tuesday on the way!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 70s today with clouds slowly clearing. Northeast winds will hang around 15mph with gusts to 20 possible. Storm chances should hold off until Friday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Last night's weak cold front leads to slightly cooler day

Warmer temperatures and humidity work in for the rest of the week.

Easter weekend could bring storms.

Looking more unsettled next week.

Good morning! A cold front came through last night, but you can't really tell by how it feels this morning. We're kicking off the morning with temperatures in the 60s. By afternoon, clouds should clear some leading to temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Northeast breezes will hang around near 15mph with gusts nearing 20. A question mark in the forecast is if cloud cover will be lingering overnight. If it does, expect temperatures in the mid to upper 50s, but if the clouds clear we could see lows in the lower 50s. That may be the difference between a jacket or not on Wednesday morning.

Winds and muggy warm air returns Wednesday and continues to build through the end of the week, with temperatures nearing 90 by Friday. We could see isolated storms as early as Friday over West Texas. Some of those may rumble in overnight into Saturday morning. Saturday will bring the same setup, with showers and storms possible to our west that could roll in during the evening and overnight hours. I think our best chances for rain will come overnight into Easter Sunday morning. By the afternoon, there may be enough energy to push the system out of here and make for some quiet egg hunts in the late afternoon. We will keep you posted! Right now, the heaviest rain looks to fall northwest of our area, but some areas in Central Texas may see up to an inch.

Next week looks more unsettled with passing disturbances and a dry line possibly combining for a daily chance of a few storms. We'll have to monitor that as that is more of a typical spring-like pattern. Stay tuned!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather