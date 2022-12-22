Arctic Chill Tonight And Friday

25 WEATHER — It's cold folks! The arctic chill will be at its worse tonight. Winds will stay out of the north at 20-30mph through midnight, then we should see it come down into the 10-20mph range Friday morning. Temperatures will fall to between 8° and 15° from northwest to southeast. Winds chills will be in the 0° to -10° range. If you have to go out, make sure you layer up and cover exposed skin. Frostbite is a real threat if you don't!

Friday should bring some morning sunshine, but clouds will start to filter in again during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the mid to upper 20s. Wind chills will still be in the single digits and teens throughout the day.

It will be another very cold night Friday into Saturday morning with lows in the teens.

We should see temperatures rise back above freezing this weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 30s. We should rise even more Christmas Day with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Stay warm!