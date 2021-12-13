Another Warm December Week

Southerly winds will pump in more above normal temperatures as we make our way through this week. Highs will be in the mid 70s Tuesday, upper 70s to near 80° Wednesday and Thursday, and the mid 70s Friday. It will remain mostly cloudy for most of the week as well with a couple of showers here and there, especially Thursday.

The weekend will bring more of an active pattern as a cold front moves through the area. Scattered showers and storms are possible along the front, but the big question is how long will the rain stick around? Some models have it raining for most of the weekend while others push the rain south with the front. We will just have to wait and see which models win out, but I would expect rain at some point. Highs Saturday will be before sunrise in the low to mid 60s, then fall into the 40s and 50s behind the front. It will stay chilly Sunday with highs in the upper 40s to near 50°.

Matt Hines

First Alert 25 Chief Meteorologist