Another chill sets in tonight

25 WEATHER — Today's weather was a large improvement over yesterday, but we still have one more chilly morning to go. Lows tonight will drop into the mid-40s. We'll wake up to plenty of sunshine, which should last through the day. Temperatures will rise to the mid-70s in the afternoon. A few more clouds will return on Tuesday as we see things warm up a bit more. We should be back in the 80s for Wednesday.

It looks like highs will stay in the low-80s from Wednesday through the end of the forecast period. Gradually we will see some storm chances return to the region. This could be as soon as Thursday in very isolated fashion, but will probably hold off until Friday. A handful of storms will be possible into the weekend, although it is not completely clear which day has the best chance. Right now I am leaning toward Sunday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather