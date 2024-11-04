Afternoon thunderstorms could be strong to severe

25 WEATHER — Some showers may begin to spread across part of the area this morning, but we will wait until the early afternoon to really see some storms begin to pop. Initially, these storms will be north of Killeen and Temple, but as the afternoon goes on, the line of storms should stretch farther south, all the way into the Brazos Valley. While not all of these storms will be strong, a few may become severe.

In terms of threats, the strongest storms may be able to produce winds of 60 to 65 mph. This also appears to be one of those events that could bring a brief tornado or two. All of the storms should have cleared the area by midnight. We'll have a few showers hanging around on the morning of Election Day, but the rest of the day should be sunnier and cooler. Highs on Tuesday will be in the upper-60s to low-70s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather