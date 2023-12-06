Above Normal Temperatures Thursday And Friday

25 WEATHER — We are looking at some nice weather over the next couple of days! Highs will be around 70° Thursday and in the mid to upper 70s Friday. We will see a little more cloud cover both days with gusty south winds at 15-25mph.

A cold front will move into the area early Saturday, and this will bring a change, but it won't be dramatic. Highs will be in the mid 60s Saturday and around 60° Sunday. We may see a few showers with the front, especially for areas east of I-35 Saturday morning. Everything should clear out Saturday afternoon as the front moves southeast of Central Texas.

Next week will start off mild with temperatures in the 60s Monday and Tuesday. Clouds will be on the increase Wednesday, and we may see some showers Thursday into Friday. Highs will decrease into the 50s by the middle to end of the week with more clouds and a northerly wind.