A warm end to the year

Posted at 5:28 PM, Dec 27, 2022
25 WEATHER — We're done with the below freezing temperatures for a little while. Tonight will be chilly but should stay in the upper-30s. Southerly winds will be breezy through much of tomorrow, boosting temperatures into the upper-60s. Thursday has a chance to reach the 70s, although there could be some thunderstorms that afternoon. Any rain and storm activity on Thursday will stay east of I-35.

A strong storm or two will be possible on Thursday but it does not look like a severe weather maker at this time. A bit of rain may skirt through on Friday, but we're in for a very pleasant holiday weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be in the low-70s with a mix of sun and clouds. It should be a great way to ring in the new year. Monday will bring about another chance of storms but the rest of next week should be calm.

Caleb Chevalier
