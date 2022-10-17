A Couple Chilly Nights Ahead

25 WEATHER — The rain that we had Sunday into Monday morning is now departing the area. Clouds will continue to decrease tonight as well, so lows should be pretty cool in the 40s tonight. We are expecting more sunshine Tuesday, but cooler air will continue to spill in from the north. This will only allow highs in the upper 60s and low 70s. Tuesday night is what we really have to watch. Very dry air, clear skies, and light winds will be in place. This will allow temperatures to fall into the 30s, and some frost looks possible in a few locations!

Wednesday afternoon looks nice with highs in the low 70s. It's quickly back to the 80s Thursday with southwest winds helping to warm us up. Upper 80s and low 90s are possible Friday into the weekend as the southerly wind flow gets a bit gusty.

We are tracking a system that could impact Texas by the beginning of next week. Timing is an issue, along with exact track of the next system. With that said, we should see some increasing rain chances, especially Monday the way it looks right now.