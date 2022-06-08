Walk for Uvalde continues in Temple

TEMPLE, Texas — For the last 13 days Temple residents have been walking the streets to show support for Uvalde. One mile each day for 21 days to honor those who lost their lives at Robb Elementary.

Organizer Daniel Chapin said he knew almost immediately after the shooting happened he had to step up.

"It wasn't just that I knew I had to do something, I knew we had to do something," he told 25 News. "I knew in regards to myself I would do everything possible to engage as many people as possible."

That was when he started the Walk for Uvalde. Each walk and every mile is dedicated to the 21 victims of the school shooting.

Chapin said he knows firsthand the impact mass shootings can have.

"That shouldn't have happened," he said. "It should have stopped with Columbine, we didn't learn anything from Columbine."

Chapin was one of the first responders at the Columbine shooting in Colorado more than 20 years ago. Now he's working hard to show support for families and survivors in the hopes of keeping victims memories alive.

"I think it's critical they are not forgotten," Chapin said. "The majority of America's population cannot recite 10 names from Columbine High School or Sandy Hook. It would be a challenge for even me, sadly to say."

His effort has caught the attention of many community members who now walk beside him each day, including Temple resident James Earle.

"When you see oh there's still good people in the world, you jump at the opportunity to help good people just because they have a good heart," Earle said. "It makes all the difference."

Chapin and his supporters recently decided to take the walk one step further and start the Uvalde Foundation for Kids. The goal is to bring more trainings into schools and save lives in the future.

"I hope that people take that hope they might have for their own children, their own community into action," Chapin said. "I am looking forward to the work that is going to be done."

For updates on the walk or the foundation, you can visit their Facebook page.